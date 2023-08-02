Headlines

Education

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

Without any tuition, Soham Mahapatra studied hard for 10 months and passed GATE with a good score. He got admission to IIT Patna, where he came to know that BARC has issued a notice for vacancy recruitment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

One can achieve all they dreamed of with dedication and hard work and an example of it is Soham Mahapatra from Jhargham in West Bengal. Soham Mahapatra always dreamed of working as a scientific researcher and the 23-year-old is now soon going to be living his dream as Soham Mahapatra is joining Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai as a trainee scientific officer.

Soham Mahapatra studied at a private school in Jhargram till Class 4 and later passed his higher secondary from Kumudkumari Institution in 2015. Soham Mahapatra, through JEE 2017, got admission to the Government College of Engineering and Ceramic Technology in Beleghata where he studied BTech under the Computer Science and Technology department.

Soham Mahapatra graduated in 2021 and joined a private organisation in Noida in June 2021 at a salary of Rs 12 lakh. Soham Mahapatra was also awarded the Best Employee Award for his hard work. 

However, Soham Mahapatra had bigger dreams and to fulfill them Soham Mahapatra left his high-paying job and started preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam. 

Without any tuition, Soham Mahapatra studied hard for 10 months and passed GATE with a good score. He got admission to IIT Patna, where he came to know that BARC has issued a notice for vacancy recruitment. Soham Mahapatra then applied for his dream job and is now soon going to start working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. 

"I wanted to do something where I would have a chance to think. After I left the job, many people thought I was fired. But my goal was to do research," Soham Mahapatra said. 

