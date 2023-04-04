Meet Smita Sabharwal, India's youngest female IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got 4th rank

Smita Sabharwal/Instagram

It is the dream of millions of Indians to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer and every year lakhs of aspirants from across the country appear in UPSC exam with an aim to crack the UPSC exam and become IAS officer but only a few hundreds of them manage to become IAS officer.

There are many aspirants who clear the UPSC exam in third or fourth attempt while there are some who succeed in becoming IAS officer in the first attempt only. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is one such person who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt and she was just 22 when she cleared UPSC exam. According to reports, Smita Sabharwal is the youngest female IAS officer in India.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal cracked the UPSC exam in 2000 and got AIR 4. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal was born in Darjeeling, West Bengal. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is the daughter of a retired Army colonel. Her father Colonel Pranab Das settled in Hyderabad after retirement. IAS Smita Sabharwal completed her schooling at St Ann's. She did her graduation in commerce from St Francis in Hyderabad. She was also the class topper in Class 12. On Twitter, she calls herself an "Army brat". Smita Sabharwal is quite popular on social media too and she has 3.35 lakh followers on Twitter.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. She is the youngest officer to have been posted at the CM's office.