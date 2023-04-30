Search icon
Meet Singaraju Venkat Koundiya, JEE Main 2023 session 2 topper who used this study mantra to get perfect score

A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score. A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released declared the result of JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2023 on the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA result updates, Singaraju Venkat Koundiya is one of the topper of JEE Mains 2023. 

Singaraju Venkat Koundiya on Saturday said that his dream is to get scores in JEE Advance and pursue a Computer Science course from IIT Bombay. 

While talking to ANI, Singaraju Venkat Koundiya said, "I want to get a good rank in JEE advance and join the Computer Science course at IIT Bombay". "For the last two years, I was preparing for this. Each day I used to study for 10 hours with few breaks in between," he added. 

The father of Singaraju Venkat Koundiya, Sriphani Singaraju expressed happiness over the results. "He worked hard for this. I hope he performs well in JEE Advance so that he can fulfil his aspirations and pursue the undergraduate course at IIT Bombay. Further, whatever he likes be it to pursue a specialization in Artificial intelligence or a startup it is up to him," he said. 

A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score. A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023.In this regard, NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to begin the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today - April 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last for form submission is May 4, 2023 and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 2023. 

(with inputs from ANI)

