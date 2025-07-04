Meet Simran, daughter of scrap seller who has secured record-breaking salary package, not from IIM, NIIT, she is from...

Despite their financial struggles, he raised three daughters and a son. Simran, the eldest, has now become a beacon of hope and pride for the entire family and village.

Simran, a young woman from Balsamand village in Hisar district of Haryana has achieved what many only dream of — she has been offered a Software Engineer role at Microsoft with a whopping annual package of Rs 55 lakh. Simran’s father Rajesh Kumar is a street vendor who collects and sells scrap for a living. Despite their financial struggles, he raised three daughters and a son. Simran, the eldest, has now become a beacon of hope and pride for the entire family and village.

Her two younger sisters are still studying at the local senior secondary school, while her brother is in Class 8. The family has always valued education.

Chasing a Dream Beyond Her Stream

Simran cleared the IIT entrance exam at just 17 and got admission to IIT Mandi in the Electrical Engineering stream. However, her true passion was in IT. Determined to chase her dream of working at Microsoft, she took up Computer Science as an additional subject alongside her core curriculum.

Top Intern at Microsoft Hyderabad

Simran’s perseverance paid off when she was selected for an internship at Microsoft Hyderabad, where she stood out among 300 interns and was awarded Best Intern of the Batch. Her extraordinary performance caught the attention of Microsoft’s overseas head, who travelled from the US to India to personally present her the award — a first in the company’s history for a student from this background.

Community Pride and Recognition

Haryana Congress MLA Chandraprakash praised Simran’s accomplishment, saying, “Girls are second to none in any field. If given the right opportunities, they shine everywhere. The entire state is proud of Simran.” He announced that Simran will be officially felicitated on July 4 in Balsamand and encouraged other young girls to take inspiration from her journey.