Best friends from Jammu and Kashmir, Simrah Mir from Kulgam and Sadaf Mushtaq from Pulwama, prepared together and cleared the exam with excellent scores

The JEE Main 2025 Session-1 results have brought joy to many students and their families, while some faced disappointment. Among the successful candidates are two best friends from Jammu and Kashmir, Simrah Mir from Kulgam and Sadaf Mushtaq from Pulwama, who prepared together and cleared the exam with excellent scores. Simrah secured 99.39 percentile, while Sadaf scored 99.50 percentile. Their determination remained strong despite challenges like harsh weather and internet shutdowns.

Sadaf was the state topper in her Class 10 board exams and believes that education is a powerful tool to empower girls. She credits her success to her parents and local coaching center, RISE. She dreams of becoming an engineer and inspiring more Kashmiri girls to pursue higher education.

For Simrah, balancing JEE preparation with her expectations was a real challenge. She followed a disciplined study plan and never let doubts affect her confidence. She started preparing for JEE in Class 11, reduced her social media usage, and focused on understanding concepts instead of just solving numerous questions.

Both Sadaf and Simrah aspire to study at IIT. While Sadaf wants to break barriers for Kashmiri girls, Simrah hopes to use technology to solve real-world problems.

For JEE aspirants, they advise identifying weak areas, solving previous years' question papers, and maintaining consistent revision and mock tests. Their story is a perfect example of determination and the power of education.