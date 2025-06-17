She completed her schooling at Ishan International Public School, Patna, and later earned a degree in Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering from Bhagalpur Engineering College.

UPSC, known for its difficulty, sees many aspirants dedicating long hours to preparation, yet only a fraction of aspirants succeed and fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Contrary to the common belief that 10 to 12 hours of study are essential, Shweta Bharti from Bihar has proved it wrong. According to reports she cleared the UPSC exams while managing a 9-hour private job.

Who is IAS Shweta Bharti?

Shweta Bharti, from Nalanda, Bihar, has excelled academically since her early years. She completed her schooling at Ishan International Public School, Patna, and later earned a degree in Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering from Bhagalpur Engineering College. After completing her graduation, Shweta secured a position at Wipro.

From working in Wipro to preparing for UPSC exam

While working at Wipro, Shweta Bharti realised her true calling which was to become a civil servant. She prepared her mind to crack the UPSC exams, however, she chose to continue working due to family responsibilities. According to reports, despite facing several challenges, she struck a balance between her job and studies. Shweta divided her time between working during the day and studying in the evenings.

To maintain focus, she consciously minimised social interactions and online distractions. At one point, she completely stopped using her smartphone, enabling her to concentrate entirely on her UPSC preparation.

Cracked BPSC exam

In 2020, Shweta Bharti achieved the 65th rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 65th exam. Subsequently, she was appointed as a District Programme Officer (DPO) in the Education Department, stationed in the West Champaran district. Despite her success in the BPSC exam, she remained focused in her preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Shweta Bharti's UPSC rank and current posting

After her consistent efforts and hard work, she successfully cleared the UPSC exam in 2021, securing All India Rank (AIR) 356. Now, Shweta Bharti is currently serving as an Assistant Collector in Bhagalpur, Bihar.