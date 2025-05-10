Shrishti Chiraniy attributes her success to her hard work and dedication to her studies. She said, "I wanted to pursue engineering since I was a young child."

A young girl from Bhagalpur, Bihar, has brought pride to her state and nation with her remarkable achievement. Shrishti Chiraniya, a student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, has been offered an annual package of Rs 1.23 crore by a US-based company, Rubrik, specialising in cloud data management and data security. This is the highest package received by any student from NIT Jamshedpur to date.

Dream turned into reality

Shrishti, who hails from Navgachiya in Bhagalpur, is pursuing computer science and engineering at NIT Jamshedpur. She attributes her success to her hard work and dedication to her studies. "I wanted to pursue engineering since I was a young child," Shrishti said. Her focus on studies paid off when she got accepted into NIT, and now she has secured a remarkable placement.

Mother's pride

Shrishti's mother, Mamta Chiraniya, expressed her joy and pride, saying, "A daughter's significant achievement is the key to a mother's whole success." She emphasised the importance of providing quality education to children, which has paid off in Shrishti's case.

NIT Jamshedpur's impressive placement record in 2024

NIT Jamshedpur has achieved an impressive placement rate of 93.76% in 2024, with 631 out of 673 B.Tech students securing placements. The Metallurgy department achieved a perfect 100% placement rate. Additionally, 125 M.Tech and 80 MCA students secured placements, with the highest salary package offered being Rs 40.33 lakh per annum and the lowest being Rs 8.73 lakh per annum.

New initiatives at NIT Jamshedpur

In August, 2024, NIT Jamshedpur introduced evening classes for its postgraduate programs, including M.Tech courses in Data Science and Smart Manufacturing, as well as nine additional programs across seven departments.

Meanwhile, Shrishti's achievement is a testament to the institute's commitment to providing quality education and placement opportunities to its students. Her success story is sure to inspire many young minds in Bihar and beyond.