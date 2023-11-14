Headlines

Meet Shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

The son of a shepherd in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu received a score of 664 out of 720 on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2020.

Nov 14, 2023

Those who choose the route of perseverance and hard work will eventually succeed. N Jeevithkumar is a prime example of unwavering self-assurance and perseverance. The son of a shepherd in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu received a score of 664 out of 720 on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2020.

As the top-ranked candidate among all government school applicants nationwide, he has an AIR of 1823. While Jeevithkumar's mother works for MGNREGA, his father raises goats for a living. He attended the Silvarpatti town Government Model Higher Secondary School in the Theni district, which is located close to Periyakulam.

Being the district topper, he had received a 548 in Class XII. This was the second time he had taken the test. Jeevith had previously participated in a 45-day government-organized NEET coaching camp, taken the exam, and did not succeed in it.

Despite receiving 548 out of 600 in Class 12 last year, Jeevith was only able to score 193 on the medical entrance exam in the absence of private tuition. Sensing the teenager's unrealized potential, educator-turned-activist R Sabarimala uploaded a video to social media, pleading for assistance.

His situation changed when he received assistance from a US citizen who paid ₹ 75,000 to register him in a private coaching facility for a ₹ 1.15 lakh year-long residential program. This time, he received assistance from his teachers as well, and his NEET score was 664.

Despite not having any desire to become a doctor, Jeevith saw the challenge when he witnessed numerous candidates commit suicide in the past few years after failing the test.

Jeevith responded, "There's no way" when asked if he could have passed the medical entrance exam without specialized instruction. "For me, it was made possible by the coaching. My goal is to assist numerous underprivileged students, like myself, in pursuing medical careers," he said. Upon becoming a physician, "I will assist underprivileged patients."

