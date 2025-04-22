UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final: Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured second and third ranks, respectively.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today (April 22). Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. Dubey has done her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, a statement issued by the commission said.

In a mock interview video shared by Chahal Academy that is now going viral, Shakti Dubey shared insights into her background, saying, "I'm from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. I completed most of my schooling and my undergraduate studies there, earning my Bachelor's degree from the University of Allahabad. For my post-graduation in Biochemistry, I moved to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and completed it in 2018. Since then, I've been preparing for the Civil Services."

A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group 'A' and 'B'). Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured second and third ranks, respectively.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.

