Meet Shailesh Pathak, banker-turned-IAS officer who resigned after 15 years, then led multi-crore companies as CEO | Photo: ANI

The success story of Shailesh Pathak is one that inspires leaders in both public and private sectors. An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Shailesh Pathak is today the Secretary General of the country’s leading trade association FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry). In a three decade career, he has played a key role in establishing several public projects and helmed many large companies.

Pathak did his graduation from the reputed Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) of the Delhi University before pursuing an MBA from IIM Calcutta in 1986. He then started his career as an investment banker for 4 years with ICICI and HSBC before cracking UPSC CSE to join the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1990.

In a successful one and half decade IAS career, Pathak won several national awards for executive projects which were replicated in other districts. He established a new institution, the State Infrastructure Development Company, and led it for 3 years. He played a key role in capital raising for projects including poverty reduction and also restructured over 50 public sector companies.

After 15 years and 8 months as an IAS officer, Pathak moved into the private sector, holding leadership roles including CEO and MD with large companies like ICICI Venture, PE India Infrastructure Fund, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Bhartiya City Developers, and L&T IDPL.

Apart from a successful public and private sector career, Shailesh Pathak has also climbed a 6831 metre mountain in the Himalayas and is an avid trekker. During his time at the civil services training institute Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Pathak was the best all-round officer trainee in his Foundation Course.

Not just the IIM degree, he also has an LLB and a Diploma in Ornithology (study of birds). Pathak’s accolades include Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as Emerging Indian Leader and Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011. The veteran leader is also a successful author with more than 40 publications on topics including finance, public policy, infrastructure and cities.

