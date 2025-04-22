The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday, according to which Shah Margi Chirag secured All India Rank 4.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday, according to which Shah Margi Chirag secured All India Rank 4. The official results were announced on its website upsc.gov.in. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men.

Who is Shah Margi Chirag?

Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men. Shah Margi Chirag, who has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.