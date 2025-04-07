Farah Hussain, an IAS officer from Rajasthan, comes from a family of over 14 high-ranking government officers, breaking stereotypes and inspiring others.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of students appear for it, hoping to become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. But only a few make it through all three stages of the exam. Farah Hussain is one of those inspiring individuals who cracked the UPSC and became an IAS officer. But what's even more special is that she comes from a family full of achievers, many of whom are already serving in top government positions.

Farah Hussain’s Journey

Farah Hussain was born in Nawan village, Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, in a Muslim family deeply rooted in public service. She broke stereotypes about Muslim girls by pursuing higher education and becoming an IAS officer. Her family always supported her dreams, encouraging her to aim high.

She did her schooling in Jhunjhunu and later moved to Mumbai, where she studied law at Government Law College. Initially, Farah wanted to become a doctor, but her goals changed over time. She became a criminal lawyer and later started preparing for the UPSC. She cracked the exam in her second attempt in 2016 at the age of 26 and secured the All India Rank 267.

A Family of Officers

Farah comes from a family where government service runs deep. Her father, Ashfaq Hussain, served as a District Collector and was promoted to IAS in 2016. Her uncle, Liaquat Khan, was a senior IPS officer who retired as IG and also chaired the Waqf Board. Another uncle, Zakir Khan, is an IAS officer currently posted as the Collector of Sriganganagar.

The list doesn’t end there. Farah’s elder sister is a lawyer at the Rajasthan High Court. Her cousins and in-laws also serve in important roles – from RAS officers and IPS officers to Indian Army officials. For example, Shaheen Khan, her cousin, is a senior RAS officer, and his wife Monica is currently the DIG, Jail, in Jaipur. Brigadier Shakib Khan and Colonel Ishrat Khan serve in the Indian Army. Farah’s husband, Qamar Ul Zaman Choudhary, is also an IAS officer from Jammu & Kashmir, currently posted in Jodhpur.

Another inspiring name is Farah Khan (not to be confused with Farah Hussain), who also cracked the UPSC in 2016 and is now an IRS officer posted in Jodhpur. She is the second Muslim woman from Rajasthan to achieve this rank.

From IAS and IPS officers to RAS, IRS, and Army personnel, Farah Hussain's family is full of role models. Their story is a great example of dedication, support, and breaking stereotypes – especially for young girls dreaming of doing something big.