Cracking Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is no easy job, yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations to serve society by becoming IAS/IPS/IFS officers. Well, there are a few individuals who actually make it to the final list, defying odds.

Farah Hussain is one of those few who cracked what we see as one of the toughest exams in the country and achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Let's unfold her journey further.

Who is Farah Hussain?

Farah Hussain was born in a Muslim family in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. Interestingly, her family has a strong background in public service which sparked her interest in the field. Her family gave wings to her dreams, encouraging her to aim high.

Farah pursued her schooling in Jhunjhunu and later moved to Mumbai to study law at Government Law College. She worked as a criminal lawyer and later set her heart upon clearing UPSC exam. Farah saw success on her second attempt in 2016, when she cracked the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 267.

A strong academic background

Farah Hussain's father, Ashfaq Hussain, was a district collector who later became an IAS officer. Her uncles, Liyaqat Khan and Zakir Khan, were senior IPS and IAS officers; and her sister works as a lawyer in Rajasthan High Court.

Moreover, her cousins and in-laws have worked as RAS, IPS, IRS officers, and army officers. Farah Hussain became the second Muslim woman in the country to crack UPSC and inspire millions.