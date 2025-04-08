Her story is not just about individual success, but a powerful example of how family support and determination can break barriers and build a legacy of excellence.

UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of students appear for it, hoping to become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. Only a few manage to clear all three stages. Farah Hussain is one of those few. But what makes her story more special is her background – she comes from a family full of high-ranking government officers.

Farah was born in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan in a Muslim family deeply connected to public service. By becoming an IAS officer, she broke stereotypes and proved that dreams can come true with hard work. Her family always supported her dreams and encouraged her to aim high.

She did her schooling in Jhunjhunu and later moved to Mumbai to study law at Government Law College. Initially, she wanted to become a doctor, but her goals changed. She worked as a criminal lawyer and then started preparing for UPSC. In her second attempt in 2016, at the age of 26, she cleared the exam with an All India Rank of 267.

Farah’s family is filled with achievers. Her father, Ashfaq Hussain, was a district collector and later became an IAS officer. Her uncles, Liaqat Khan and Zakir Khan, were senior IPS and IAS officers. Her sister is a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court, and her cousins and in-laws hold positions as RAS, IPS, IRS officers, and army officers.

Her husband, Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary, is also an IAS officer posted in Jodhpur. Farah Hussain’s story is not just about individual success, but a powerful example of how family support and determination can break barriers and build a legacy of excellence.