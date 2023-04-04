Search icon
Meet Saumya Pandey, IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt with All India Rank 4

UPSC success story: In 2016, she appeared for the UPSC exam and cracked it in her first attempt at the age of 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Meet Saumya Pandey, IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt with All India Rank 4 (Photo: Twitter/CdoKanpurDehat)

IAS officer Saumya Pandey has recently won everyone's hearts with her heartwarming gesture when she was interacting with a disabled elderly man. Pictures from the moment went viral on the internet. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. But who is IAS Saumya Pandey? In this article, we will tell you about this 2016 batch IAS officer.

She is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer who is currently serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Kanpur. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2016. IAS Saumya cleared the high-profile exam in her first attempt and got All India Rank (AIR) 4th. She hails from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where she completed her schooling.

Saumya scored 98% marks in class 10 and topped in Class 12th with 97.8%. After that, she finished her graduation in Electrical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) in Prayagraj in 2015. 

The IAS officer started her preparation for the UPSC exam after completing her engineering. In 2016, she appeared for the UPSC exam and cracked it in her first attempt at the age of 23. IAS Saumya is married to Nitin Gaur who is also an IAS officer. He is also a UPSC topper with AIR 6 in the 2016 batch. The duo tied the knot in 2018.

After becoming an IAS officer, IAS Saumya was appointed as an Assistant Magistrate at Siddarth Nagar in UP in April 2018. She has also served as the Joint Magistrate in Ghaziabad from September 2019 to October 2020. She is also a classical dancer and a basketball player. The civil servant holds NCC B &C certificate.

