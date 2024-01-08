Headlines

Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, his whopping salary is...

Satyam started his education in Banda and later went to Kanpur for more studies. He finished his engineering and technology studies at IIT Kharagpur.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:07 AM IST

Photo: LinkedIn
People often say that if you're good at something, you can shine all by yourself. This is especially true for those who have a lot of skills. Such people not only make their families proud but also bring honour to their entire area with their achievements. Satyam Pandey from from Banda in Uttar Pradesh excelled at IIT Kharagpur and got a job offer with a salary of Rs 40 lakh.

Satyam's father Dr Vijay Kumar Pandey said that his son has been good at studies from a very young age. Satyam started his education in Banda and later went to Kanpur for more studies. He finished his engineering and technology studies at IIT Kharagpur.

After completing his studies at IIT Kharagpur, Satyam received a Rs 40 lakh job during offer the campus placements. Dr B K Tiwari, the director of IIT Kharagpur, even congratulated Satyam and said that other students can learn from his success.

Satyam's father, who is well-known in Atarra town, was over the moon when he heard about his son's success. The whole family, along with relatives and friends, celebrated Satyam's achievements. Satyam's uncle, Dr. Sanjay Pandey, said that if Satyam's grandfather, Prof. Deenanath Pandey, was alive, he would be really proud of his grandson. Prof. Deenanath Pandey, was a respected figure in education. 

Satyam Pandey's journey from a small place in Lakhna Colony, Banda, to the big and famous IIT Kharagpur is really inspiring for other students in the area. His success not only makes his family proud but also adds to the reputation of the Pandey family. Satyam's achievements show that if you're talented and work hard, you can open doors to many opportunities, no matter where you come from. Everyone in Banda is happy and proud of what Satyam has achieved.

