Headlines

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Video of trapped workers inside Silkyara tunnel surfaces, watch here

Animal, Sam Bahadur release live updates: Netizens say there will be debates on few scenes in Ranbir Kapoor's film

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Youngest captains in IPL history 

9 motivational quotes by Ranbir Kapoor

Most popular Indian movies of 2023 on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeEducation

Education

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Along his journey, Satyam Kumar interned at major companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook. At Apple, he was a Machine Learning Intern.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In India, numerous competitive exams play a pivotal role in determining the future of the youth. These exams, known for their difficulty, often require multiple attempts for students to successfully navigate and pursue their desired courses. Among these, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) stands out. Yearly, thousands of students undertake the challenging exam, with only a fraction achieving success. 

In this article, we bring you the inspiring story of Satyam Kumar, who, at the age of 13, cracked the IIT-JEE, emerging as the youngest IITian. Hailing from a farming family in Bihar's Ara, Satyam Kumar's journey serves as an inspiration for many, showcasing his determination and triumph. 

Satyam's success story began at the age of 13 when he cracked the IIT entrance exam. His family, led by his grandfather Ram Lal Singh, played a crucial role in supporting and guiding him. In 2012, at the age of 12, Satyam initially secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 8,137. Undeterred, he decided to retake the exam, achieving a remarkable improvement with an AIR of 670 at age 13. This accomplishment made him the youngest IITian, surpassing Sahal Kaushik from Delhi, who achieved this milestone at age 14.

Despite circumstances that led them to mortgage their home and land, Satyam's talent secured him scholarships that helped the family financially. 

Having completed his B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, Satyam pursued a Ph.D. in Brain Computer Interface from the University of Texas, USA. Along his journey, he interned at major companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook. At Apple, he was a Machine Learning Intern. He also secured a job at 24 years of age.

According to Satyam Kumar's LinkedIn profile, he is currently a Graduate Research Assistant at The University of Texas in Austin.

Satyam believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary technology crucial for humanity, expressing optimism about its future benefits. He appreciates India's education system but suggests areas for improvement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Career khatam': Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Test series against South Africa

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it ‘Tarzan’

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE