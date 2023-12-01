Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Along his journey, Satyam Kumar interned at major companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook. At Apple, he was a Machine Learning Intern.

In India, numerous competitive exams play a pivotal role in determining the future of the youth. These exams, known for their difficulty, often require multiple attempts for students to successfully navigate and pursue their desired courses. Among these, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) stands out. Yearly, thousands of students undertake the challenging exam, with only a fraction achieving success.

In this article, we bring you the inspiring story of Satyam Kumar, who, at the age of 13, cracked the IIT-JEE, emerging as the youngest IITian. Hailing from a farming family in Bihar's Ara, Satyam Kumar's journey serves as an inspiration for many, showcasing his determination and triumph.

Satyam's success story began at the age of 13 when he cracked the IIT entrance exam. His family, led by his grandfather Ram Lal Singh, played a crucial role in supporting and guiding him. In 2012, at the age of 12, Satyam initially secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 8,137. Undeterred, he decided to retake the exam, achieving a remarkable improvement with an AIR of 670 at age 13. This accomplishment made him the youngest IITian, surpassing Sahal Kaushik from Delhi, who achieved this milestone at age 14.

Despite circumstances that led them to mortgage their home and land, Satyam's talent secured him scholarships that helped the family financially.

Having completed his B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, Satyam pursued a Ph.D. in Brain Computer Interface from the University of Texas, USA. Along his journey, he interned at major companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook. At Apple, he was a Machine Learning Intern. He also secured a job at 24 years of age.

According to Satyam Kumar's LinkedIn profile, he is currently a Graduate Research Assistant at The University of Texas in Austin.

Satyam believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary technology crucial for humanity, expressing optimism about its future benefits. He appreciates India's education system but suggests areas for improvement.