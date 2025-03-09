Born to a farmer in Bihar's Bhojpur district, Satyam studied at Kota, Rajasthan, a hub for IIT-JEE preparation. His ambitions reached far beyond academics—he even aspired to create something as revolutionary as Facebook.

Satyam Kumar, a remarkable child prodigy from Bihar, gained national attention when he cleared the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam at just 13 years old in 2013. This made him the youngest Indian to pass one of the toughest exams in the country.

In 2013, Satyam secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 670, showcasing significant progress from his earlier attempts. His journey began in 2011 when, at just 12, he first attempted the IIT-JEE and achieved an AIR of 8137. Not giving up, he tried again in 2012, improving his rank to 679.

After cracking the IIT-JEE, Satyam pursued a BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He went on to earn his PhD in the United States by the age of 24. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he has interned at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern and is currently exploring new career opportunities.

Satyam Kumar's journey is a powerful reminder to young students that age and background are no barriers to success when combined with hard work and determination.