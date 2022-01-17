Meet Sarjana Yadav, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching

The best source to know about the strategy to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams is to know about the right methods to prepare for the competitive examination. And who better can guide an UPSC aspirant than a successful IAS or IPS officer. So here we bring before you the success story of an IAS officer who cracked the exams through self study without any coaching.

This IAS officer is Sarjana Yadav of Delhi who prepared for UPSC exams without any coaching and with a job. Sarjana Yadav became an IAS officer in 2019 by securing 126 rank all over India, in civil services exam which was her third attempt.

While most of the UPSC aspirants rely on coaching classes, Sarjana Yadav had a different view on this examination. In an interview, Sarjana said that it depends on the desire of the candidate whether he/she wants to take coaching or not. "If you think that you have complete study material and your strategy for UPSC is better, then you can also get success by relying on self study," she said.

According to Sarjana Yadav, self study is much better if you are disciplined and honest about your studies.

Sarjana prepared for the exam while doing a job

Sarjana Yadav completed her graduation in engineering from Delhi Technological University.

After graduation, Sarjana Yadav started working as a research officer in TRAI.

Along with her full time job, Sarjana prepared for UPSC exam, but failed in first two attempts.

Sarjana Yadav left her job in 2018 to prepare better for the UPSC exam.

Through self study, Sarjana Yadav qualified for UPSC by securing AIR 126th in 2019.

Learn exam preparation tips from Sarjana

Sarjan says candidates should make a strategy according to their ability to prepare for this exam.

Along with starting the preparation, the study hours should also be decided.

Sarjan tells candidates to try to read the subjects thoroughly so that there is no confusion left.

Once the syllabus is over, she says practice as much revision and answer writing as possible.

Do not be afraid of failure at all, keep working hard, you will definitely get success, she adds.

Sarjana Yadav tells aspirants to select a good book for each subject and read it thoroughly.

Also, she tells UPSC aspirants to take the help of Google for the necessary knowledge.

Sarjana says it is very important for IAS aspirants to regularly give mock tests to rectify mistakes.

She tells to make notes of only those topics which are difficult to understand and have long paragraphs.