Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

A computer science graduate from Bengaluru's PES University had secured a remarkable job offer from a US-based company Confluent in 2021. Sarang Ravindran, an engineering graduate in Computer Science Technology, received an offer of Rs 1.5 crore. Coming from a family in the construction industry, Sarang and his elder brother shared a strong interest in software development. Despite performing exceptionally well in his studies, the job offer came as a surprise to Sarang, his family, and the PES University management.

In an interview with Deccan Herald, Sarang said he did not receive any offers in the first four months after graduation. "The first offer came in November, and I informed the company where I was interning. The company quickly arranged for an interview and hired me immediately," said Sarang.

Sarang completed his primary and secondary education at Kumaran’s School and passed II PUC from RV PU College in Jayanagar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he appeared for virtual placements and Sarang mentioned the challenges of interacting with interview panels through virtual means. He emphasised that the virtual format made it harder to engage with the panel compared to face-to-face interactions.

Sarang is also a skilled tabla player and his grandmother was a classical singer and an artist at All India Radio.

According to Sarang's LinkedIn profile, he is currently based out of London.