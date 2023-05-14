Meet Sanjana Bhat, Chennai girl who secured 500/500 marks in CBSE Class 10th exam, wants to become…

Meet Sanjana Bhat, Chennai girl who secured 500/500 marks in CBSE 10 exam, wants to become… | Representational Photo

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for 2023 board exams this week, Sanjana Bhat emerged among the toppers with a perfect 100 percent score. The Tamil Nadu girl scored 500/500 marks in her Class 10 board exams.

Sanjana is aiming to build up on her performance and crack the entrance examination for one of India’s most prestigious institutes in the next couple of years. While she hails from a medical background, her choice of further education is technical.

CBSE will not be releasing the list of toppers this year. The board is doing this to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, CBSE will be issuing merit certificates to 0.1 percent of the students who got the highest marks in their subjects.

Chennai’s Sanjana achieved 100 percent in all English, Maths, Social Science, Science and Sanskrit. She has been a topper since the smaller classes at school, her mother who is a surgeon recently revealed in interviews. Sanjana expected to score 490, so the perfect score came as a welcome surprise.

The engineering aspirant is a student of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan school in Chennai’s Nungambakkam area. For her board exam preparation, she practises with every test and assignment provided at school. She has said that the pre-boards proved immensely helpful.

Sanjana wants to crack the highly-competitive Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and get admission to one of the Indian Institute of Technology campuses spread across India. Sanjana plans to prepare for JEE from her home in Chennai and is not intending to travel to Rajasthan’s Kota or any other place for preparation. Physics, chemistry and maths are Sanjana’s favourite subjects.