Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sanjana Bhat, Chennai girl who secured 500/500 marks in CBSE Class 10th exam, wants to become…

Sanjana is aiming to build up on her performance and crack the entrance examination for one of India’s most prestigious institutes in the next couple of years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Meet Sanjana Bhat, Chennai girl who secured 500/500 marks in CBSE Class 10th exam, wants to become…
Meet Sanjana Bhat, Chennai girl who secured 500/500 marks in CBSE 10 exam, wants to become… | Representational Photo

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for 2023 board exams this week, Sanjana Bhat emerged among the toppers with a perfect 100 percent score. The Tamil Nadu girl scored 500/500 marks in her Class 10 board exams.

Sanjana is aiming to build up on her performance and crack the entrance examination for one of India’s most prestigious institutes in the next couple of years. While she hails from a medical background, her choice of further education is technical. 

CBSE will not be releasing the list of toppers this year. The board is doing this to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, CBSE will be issuing merit certificates to 0.1 percent of the students who got the highest marks in their subjects. 

Chennai’s Sanjana achieved 100 percent in all English, Maths, Social Science, Science and Sanskrit. She has been a topper since the smaller classes at school, her mother who is a surgeon recently revealed in interviews. Sanjana expected to score 490, so the perfect score came as a welcome surprise.

The engineering aspirant is a student of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan school in Chennai’s Nungambakkam area. For her board exam preparation, she practises with every test and assignment provided at school. She has said that the pre-boards proved immensely helpful. 

Sanjana wants to crack the highly-competitive Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and get admission to one of the Indian Institute of Technology campuses spread across India. Sanjana plans to prepare for JEE from her home in Chennai and is not intending to travel to Rajasthan’s Kota or any other place for preparation. Physics, chemistry and maths are Sanjana’s favourite subjects.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.