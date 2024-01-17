Meet girl, who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Sampriti Yadav completed her matriculation in 2014 from Notre Dame Academy, achieving a perfect 10 CGPA.

When Patna girl Sampriti Yadav bagged a job at Google with an annual package of Rs 1.10 crore in 2022, she had a created history. She was selected by the US tech giant as a Software Engineer Sampriti after nine rigorous rounds of interviews. Sampriti is currently based out of London.

Having earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University (DTU), Sampriti had previously served at Microsoft, where she received an annual package of Rs 44 lakhs before making the transition to Google.

Belonging to Nehru Nagar in Patna, Sampriti's father, Ramashankar Yadav worked in a bank, while her mother Shashi Prabha serves as an Assistant Director in the Planning and Development Department.

Sampriti Yadav completed her matriculation in 2014 from Notre Dame Academy, achieving a perfect 10 CGPA. Subsequently, in 2016, she cracked the JEE-Mains after completing her 12th examination at International School, Delhi.

In May 2021, Sampriti successfully earned her B.Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University. Although she received job offers from Adobe and Flipkart after completing her degree, she chose to embrace Microsoft's offer. Interestingly, Sampriti received Google's offer while already employed at Microsoft, having navigated through a rigorous nine-round interview process before securing the position at the tech giant.