Meet samosa seller from Noida, who cracked NEET-UG 2024, his rank is...

Sunny, a 20-year-old who owns a bread pakora and samosa cart in Noida, is about to realise his dream. He's had many sleepless nights because he wants to be a doctor. Sunny's perseverance has finally paid off as he placed 16316 in the NEET exam. For Sunny, this was not an easy path. Every evening, Sunny would prepare crispy samosas and feed the residents of Sector 12's H Block. After a few days off, he put in a lot of effort day and night to pass the NEET exam and get closer to his goal.

In Noida, Sunny's family rents a two-room home on the ground floor. He shares a home with his mother and his four siblings. Anshu, his older sister, is reportedly pursuing a B.Com. at the while the two younger sisters attend a government school, as per reports. Sunny has a brother who works for a private company as a salesperson as well. In Madhubani, Bihar, resides his father.

Sunny stated in the report that his goal in class six was to become an engineer. But after finishing my tenth grade, I decided to major in biology. Sunny, a student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, completed his class 12 exam in 2023 with a 95% grade. He took a year off after that to get ready for the NEET exam.

Sunny stated that he began pushing a cart full of samosas in ninth grade. This was his uncle's cart. 2020 saw the corona death of his brother-in-law. Uncle had provided for his family's financial needs. Sunny assumed responsibility for his death and began selling samosas from the cart. Sunny used to operate the cart from 4 to 9 p.m. every day, earning Rs. 600. However, there was only a Rs 200 profit after all costs. He explained that my classes ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and I needed to get to the car by 4 p.m. He said that when there were no clients, I would study until two or three in the afternoon by taking online coaching classes.

Sunny mentioned that one of his friends was enrolled in Physics Wala's online courses. However, he didn't have the money for this class, so he used to watch previous lectures on Telegram and YouTube after pushing the cart. His friend Manish Kuntal gave him a lot of support throughout this as well. Manish purchased a Physics Wala subscription. Sunny used to log in from her phone, but he used to attend lectures from his laptop. Sunny paid 4200 for a Physics Wala subscription and studied for her second try. In preparation, his brother had bought him a used phone. The whole family is pleased with Sunny's achievements.