Meet Samaira Hullur, who cracked 6 aviation exams to become India's..., she is from...

Pilot training is considered one of the toughest in the world. But an 18-year-old girl from Karnataka has not only completed it but has also made history. Samaira Hullur from Vijayapura has become a commercial pilot at the age of 18, bringing glory to the country. She is now among the youngest female commercial pilots in the country.

Samaira Hullur's early life

Samaira's journey began in Vijayapura, Karnataka, where she was born and raised. Her father, Amin Hullur, is a businessman, but Samayra had bigger aspirations. She always wanted to take to the skies and make a career out of flying. When she was in class 9, she decided that she would not do a desk job. It was in class 10, when her journey really began.

She took an orientation class from Captain Thapesh Kumar of Akasa Airlines to understand the field. Sumaira made up her mind to become a pilot and started exploring the field, by class 11. She completed her 12th board exams and moved to Delhi to study in an aviation academy.

Where did Samaira Hullur took training?

According to reports, Samaira Hullur was trained at the Vinod Yadav Aviation Academy (VYAA) in New Delhi and later, she joined the Carver Aviation Academy in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The 18-year-old cleared six exams and has gathered over 200 hours of flying experience in around one-and-a-half years. The young pilot credits Captain Tapesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav for training and mentoring her. Her initial training was with VYAA after which she took several examinations and cleared them. Samaira Hullur went to Baramati after obtaining her licence.

Who inspired Samaira Hullur to become pilot?

Hullur said that she was inspired by Captain Kumar who got his licence when he was 25. “I always dreamt of being a pilot. My parents supported me in my pursuit,” she said.

Her father said, “We bought tickets and were seated next to the pilot. Samaira was attracted by the pilot’s attire and style and began asking him several questions. He patiently answered them. That was the day she decided she wanted to be a pilot. We supported her by saving money and looking for good quality aviation academies.”

He added, “She cleared five of the six examinations conducted by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation before she turned 18. She was not allowed to appear for the radio transmission technology paper as eligibility was 18 years. She cleared it later. The examinations are apparently tough but she passed all in her first attempt.”

When Samaira became pilot?

It was April 2024, when Samaira enrolled herself in Carver Aviation in Pune to get her CPL (Commercial Pilot License). For this, she was required to complete 200 hours of flight training to get her CPL. This whole process of becoming a pilot took around 18 months.

After 28 hours of rigorous training, the special moment in a pilot's training came. Samaira flew all alone and said that the plane felt so light as if it had no weight. However, Samaira revealed that initially, she had trouble landing, but taking her instructor's advice, she now easily lands the plane with a small deep breath.