Meet Sakshi Sawhney, who left law to become IAS officer, secured AIR 6 in UPSC exam, is now the first...

Sawhney studied in a private school, which she completed from her home state, and earned a BA LLB degree from Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law along with eight gold medals. Sakshi Sawhney was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in September 2024.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

As Punjab is struggling with massive floods, Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, is conducting relief works, ensuring aid reaches everyone in her district. Her efforts that go beyond mere administrative jobs are now synonymous with hope in the district. Her involvement in giving relief amid the Punjab floods has met with emotional eyes and heartfelt praise.

Who is Sakshi Sawhney?

Sawhney studied in a private school, which she completed from her home state, and earned a BA LLB degree from Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law along with eight gold medals. Sakshi Sawhney was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in September 2024, succeeding Ghanshyam Thori. With this appointment, she became the first woman Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. She was also the first Woman Deputy Commissioner of Patiala and was DC Ludhiana. Her rise to such a position came after her years of hard work during her education days and in her career.

Why is Sakshi Sawhney famous?

Hailing from Punjab, Sakshi Sawhney pursued LLB after completing BA. She comes from a very educated family, as her father is a former IRS officer, her mother a school principal, and her sister a banker. The 2014 batch IAS officer had secured 6th rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination in 2013. Growing up in an educated and well-informed family that is aware of the importance of personal and professional growth, she was passionate about making her own mark.

While initially wishing to become a lawyer, Sawhney’s dreams soon changed as she wanted to serve her country and become a civil servant just like her father. She then started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, with law as her optional subject. She first tried to take the UPSC exam in 2012, when she was still in college, but she missed the final selection due to low essay marks.

However, her inspiration was drawn from 2011 UPSC topper Gitanjali Bandhan, who secured AIR 6, and her strategic preparation led her to achieve success. 

