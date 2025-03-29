BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur has secured first position in the Bihar board Class 10 results 2025.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2025 today, March 29, at noon. Candidates can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur has secured the first position in the Bihar board Class 10 results 2025. She scored 489 marks with 97.80 percent.

A total of 12,79,294 students cleared the BSEB exam, recording an overall pass percentage of 82.11%. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma secured AIR 1 in the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 examination with a total score of 489 marks and 97.80 percentage.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: Top three rank holders of BSEB Class 10 result 2025

Sakshi Kumari scored 489 with 97.80 percent

Anshu Kumari scored 489 with 97.80 percent

Ranjan Verma scored 489 with 97.80 percent

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: How much money will Bihar Board matric toppers get?

The prize money awarded to this year's toppers will be doubled, according to a recent announcement by BSEB. In addition to receiving more money than in 2024, the top scorers will also receive computers and scholarships. One lakh rupees was awarded to students who placed first in the matriculation exam till last year; this amount has since been raised to two lakh rupees. In a similar vein, the runners-up will receive 1.5 lakh rupees this time. This amount used to be Rs 75,000. This time, those who place third will receive one lakh rupees rather than fifty thousand.

First topper: Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.

Second topper: Rs 1.5 lakh, earlier Rs 75,000 was given.

Third topper: Rs 1 lakh.

Fourth to 10th position: Rs 30,000.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Official websites to check for BSEB Matric results online

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download BSEB Matric marksheet