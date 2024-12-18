In addition to being an entrepreneur and freelancer, Saheli is a dynamic content creator with a following of over 428,000 across various social media platforms.

In the realm of social media, Saheli Chatterjee has emerged as a prominent figure, establishing herself as a Social Media Marketing Specialist. She has not only created a successful career for herself but has also empowered numerous individuals and businesses to unlock their potential in the digital landscape.

Saheli's journey into digital entrepreneurship began at the young age of 18 when she earned her first payment of just Rs 110 for client work. Her earnings grew significantly, reaching approximately Rs 2 lakh annually. By the time she turned 21, her business had skyrocketed to generate revenue of Rs 2 crore. In the past year alone, her revenue reached an impressive Rs 1,64,20,000.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethune College in Kolkata. In addition to being an entrepreneur and freelancer, Saheli is a dynamic content creator with a following of over 428,000 across various social media platforms.



As she puts it, "I don’t aim to grow my follower count; my goal is to cultivate leaders." Saheli is also the founder of AmbiFem, a digital marketing agency where she leads a team specializing in launch management, social media marketing, and consulting for personal brands and influencers. With a focus on organic growth and effective paid promotions, she has successfully executed six-figure course launches and mentored numerous freelancers on generating income.

Additionally, Saheli founded the Freelance 101 Academy, where she shares essential knowledge and skills with freelancers, equipping them with the tools necessary to thrive in a competitive digital environment.