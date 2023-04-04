Meet Sachin Atulkar, former national-level cricketer who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer

Sachin Atulkar | Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

Stories of IPS/IAS officers are always inspiring and many aspirants seek motivation from them. Sachin Atulkar is one such IPS officer who has motivated many and he is one of the most loved IPS officers.

Sachin was born on August 8, 1984, in Madhya Pradesh to an IFS officer. Sachin holds a degree in BCom. Right after completing his graduation, he indulged in preparing for the UPSC CSE. He cleared the exam with 258th rank in 2006 on his first attempt.

He was only 22 years old when Sachin cracked the UPSC CS exam. Sachin Atulkar has over 870k followers on Instagram.

Atulkar is a fitness freak and promotes sports and exercise. He follows a strict exercise routine. He was once a national-level cricketer as per reports. He even has a gold medal in Horse Riding.

