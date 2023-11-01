Meet Ruturaj Godse, bagged eye-opening salary package from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, the MNC offered him…

Headlines

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

Unlocking the secrets of facial moles

Successful businessmen who helped build modern India

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Ruturaj Godse, bagged eye-opening salary package from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, the MNC offered him…

Ruturaj's highest package of the year topped last year's domestic salary package at the institute by 35 percent.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Outstanding students who make a promising start to their professional careers with record placements often make the news. Despite a slump in campus hirings for IT companies, a computer science engineering student from the BITS Pilani KK Birla Goa campus was recently offered an astonishing job offer by an American MNC, DE Shaw. The student, Ruturaj Godse, bagged a handsome package with a salary of Rs 60.8 lakh annually.

Ruturaj's highest package of the year topped last year's domestic salary package at the institute by 35 percent, according to a Times of India report citing officials from the educational institution. Ruturaj was at the front in a year where over 79 students bagged packages of more than Rs 40 lakh per year. The number of such high pay scale job offers has doubled from last year, the institute's chief placement officer was quoted as saying.

It is unclear if Ruturaj went ahead with the offer. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is pursuing a Masters in Computer Science from Columbia University. Ruturaj studied at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Secondary and Senior Secondary School, Pune and the Delhi Public School Pune. He has done internships with companies like American Express and DE Shaw India.

Ruturaj has been an outstanding student. In his first year at BITS Pilani, KK Birla Goa Campus, he received the Aditya Birla Scholarship in 2019 for Rs 1 lakh per year. He had come second in the BITSAT entrance exam for BITS. During his 4th year, he had won the second runner-up place in the "Innovate India Coding Championship (IICC)-22' which was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and online upskilling platform Coding Ninjas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 29% off on Printers

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead in her Trivandrum apartment, reports link death to financial crisis

This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE