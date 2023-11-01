Meet Ruturaj Godse, bagged eye-opening salary package from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, the MNC offered him…

Ruturaj's highest package of the year topped last year's domestic salary package at the institute by 35 percent.

Outstanding students who make a promising start to their professional careers with record placements often make the news. Despite a slump in campus hirings for IT companies, a computer science engineering student from the BITS Pilani KK Birla Goa campus was recently offered an astonishing job offer by an American MNC, DE Shaw. The student, Ruturaj Godse, bagged a handsome package with a salary of Rs 60.8 lakh annually.

Ruturaj's highest package of the year topped last year's domestic salary package at the institute by 35 percent, according to a Times of India report citing officials from the educational institution. Ruturaj was at the front in a year where over 79 students bagged packages of more than Rs 40 lakh per year. The number of such high pay scale job offers has doubled from last year, the institute's chief placement officer was quoted as saying.

It is unclear if Ruturaj went ahead with the offer. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is pursuing a Masters in Computer Science from Columbia University. Ruturaj studied at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Secondary and Senior Secondary School, Pune and the Delhi Public School Pune. He has done internships with companies like American Express and DE Shaw India.

Ruturaj has been an outstanding student. In his first year at BITS Pilani, KK Birla Goa Campus, he received the Aditya Birla Scholarship in 2019 for Rs 1 lakh per year. He had come second in the BITSAT entrance exam for BITS. During his 4th year, he had won the second runner-up place in the "Innovate India Coding Championship (IICC)-22' which was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and online upskilling platform Coding Ninjas.