Meet Rukmini Kumari, Bihar Class 10 student who appeared for board exams hours after childbirth

Rukmini Kumari studies at a government school in the Banka district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

File photo

After giving birth, a woman in Bihar showed up for her Class 10 exam. Rukmini Kumari, 22, gave birth in the morning, and three hours later, she showed up for the BSEB matric exam.

Rukmini Kumari, who studies at a government school in the Banka district, has been the talk of the town since Wednesday when she delivered the baby in the morning and wrote her Science paper three hours later, refusing to take it easy as advised by doctors and family members.

"The incident proves that the government's emphasis on the education of women has found great resonance. Rukmini, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, has become an inspiration for all," District Education Officer Pawan Kumar told PTI.

Talking to reporters, Rukmini said, "There had been some discomfort since Tuesday when I had written my Maths paper. I was excited about the Science paper which was scheduled for the next day. But, I had to be rushed to the hospital late in the night. At 6 am, my son was born."

Rukmini said she wants her son to study well and make a mark when he grows up. "So, I could not have been lax myself and served as a bad example."

According to doctor Bhola Nath, who attended to the woman at the hospital, "We initially tried to persuade Rukmini that she skip the paper as the rigors of childbirth had taken a toll on her health. But she was adamant. So, we arranged an ambulance and deputed some paramedics to assist her in case of an emergency."

Betraying a mix of fatigue and pride, Rukmini said, "My science paper, too, went fine. I hope to score well."

Doctor Bhola Nath said he was relieved that both the mother and the son were keeping well and Rukmini was able to pursue her ambition of a good education.

(with inputs from PTI)

