The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025. The results were declared on Tuesday through a press conference, where officials shared the pass percentage and the names of the top-performing students in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centers. Out of these, 6,50,466 were boys, while 6,41,847 were girls. The results are available online on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

In a remarkable achievement, girls have secured the top positions in all three streams. In the Commerce stream, Roshni Kumari topped with 475 marks (95%).

Meanwhile, in the Science stream, Priya Jaiswal topped with 484 marks (96.80%). The Arts stream had Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah as joint toppers, scoring 473 marks (94.60%) each.

The Bihar Board has also increased the prize money for top rankers this year. The first-rank holders will now receive Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh last year. Second-rank holders will get Rs 1.5 lakh, while third-rank holders will receive Rs 1 lakh.