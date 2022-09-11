Meet RK Shishir, JEE Advanced topper, who secured 314 out of 360 marks

File photo

JEE Advanced result has been declared by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay today (September 11). Karnataka's boy R K Shishir has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced. R K Shishir also secured top honours in the state-level pharmacy admission exam and in the JEE Main.

The Bengaluru boy has always been a diligent student, but he maintains that he did not devote the usual 12–14 hours per week to his studies. As per news18.com, he claimed that the quality of the practise matters more than the quantity of hours in passing entrance tests.

After every hour of study, Shishir, a student at Narayana eTechno School Vidyaranyapura, said that he would take a small break. He also told news18.com that taking regular breaks did not mean a lack of concentration—rather, that made him successful. He has been preparing for JEE exam for the past two years.

Not only JEE exam but Shishir also secured rank 1 in KCET under the pharma category. He scored a total of 178/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. In his CBSE class 12 board exams, he scored 97.9 per cent.

According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.