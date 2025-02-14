JEE - engineering entrance examination - is deemed one of the toughest tests in the country, provided its vast syllabus, high competition, and unpredictable question patterns. Well, JEE Mains 2025 results are out and Riddhima Singh has topped the test with a distinctive score of 99.98 percentile.

Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, outshone every other aspirant, emerging as the JEE Mains topper. The topper has emhasised that she will work hard for the session two and attempt to score a perfect 100 percentile.

Dreams to study computer science at IIT, Delhi

As per a report by india.com, Riddhima Singh failed to attempt three lengthy questions in Mathematics and made one mistake in Chemistry paper, which kept her from scoring a perfect percentile. Dreaming to study Computer Science at IIT Delhi - one of the most reputed engineering colleges in India - Singh has set her heart upon clinching 100 percentile in session two.

Singh states that she had been preparing for JEE Mains from standard 9th. “I mainly focus on the study materials provided by my tutorials, practice sample papers, previous years’ papers and attempted mock tests to prepare for JEE Main", she said, as quoted by the outlet.

According to Riddhima Singh, her parents were the driving source, inspiring her to pursue enginnering. Her mother is a software enginner while her father possesses a Science background.

Preparation strategy

Apart from the study materials she used to recieve at her coaching centre, Riddhima Singh diligently reviewed NCERT resources, practicing mock tests and solving sample papers from previous years' papers.