Meet woman, who left medical career to become IAS officer, career to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Driven by her commitment to public service, Renu chose to leave her medical career behind and follow her passion for administrative roles.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Photo: Facebook
Becoming an IAS officer remains a coveted dream for many, but only a select few achieve this prestigious milestone each year. Today, we explore the inspiring journey of Renu Raj, a former surgeon who transitioned into an esteemed IAS officer. Raised in Kottayam, Kerala, Renu grew up in a family where her father served in a government role. She attended St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School in Changanassery before earning her medical degree from the renowned Government Medical College in Kottayam.

While working as a surgeon, Renu decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer by preparing for the UPSC examination. With unwavering dedication, she not only cleared the exam but also secured an impressive All India Rank of 2 in her very first attempt.

Driven by her commitment to public service, Renu chose to leave her medical career behind and follow her passion for administrative roles. Known for her decisive actions against unauthorized constructions and land encroachments in the scenic hill station of Munnar, Renu Raj has emerged as a symbol of proactive governance.

Becoming an IAS officer was a cherished childhood aspiration for Renu. Currently serving as the District Collector and District Magistrate of Wayanad, she shares her journey with her husband, Sriram Venkitaraman.

While this is Sriram's first marriage, Renu was previously married to Dr. Bhagat L S, a healthcare professional, before their marriage ended in divorce. Both Renu and Sriram embarked on their respective journeys into the civil services, with Sriram becoming an IAS officer in 2012 and Renu achieving the same feat in 2014. Their story exemplifies the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

Reflecting on her transition from a medical practitioner to a civil servant, Renu emphasizes the broader impact of her role, stating, "As a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil servant, one decision can benefit thousands of people."

