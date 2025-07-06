Meet woman, doctor, bus conductor's daughter, UPSC topper, who became IAS in her first attempt, she is..., her AIR is...

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Renu Raj, a doctor, who cracked UPSC CSE 2014 in her first attempt.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Renu Raj, a doctor, who cracked UPSC CSE 2014 in her first attempt. She secured All india rank 2 in UOPSC CSE 2014.

Meet Renu Raj

Renu Raj was born in 1987 in Changanassery, Kottayam district of Kerala. she hails from humble background, her father, M.K. Rajakumaran Nair, was a KSRTC bus conductor, and her mother, Latha V. N., a homemaker. Renu Raj completed her early schooling at St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School in Changanassery. She then aspired tobecome a octor. She pursued MBBS degree from the Government Medical College, Kottayam. After completing er MBBS, she worked as a surgeon at the ASI Hospital in Kalluvathukkal, Kollam district. During her full time job as a doctor, Renu raj aspired to become an IAS officer.

Her UPSC Journey

Dr. Renu Raj started preparing for UPSC examination in December 2013, while working. She used to study 3 to 6 hours daily and remain consistent with her preparations. She believed in self -study, but did take caching for an integrated and complete preparations. Renu opted for Malayalam Literature as her optional subject. she used to read newspapers, and gave numerous mock tests. She also practiced answer writing. At 27, Dr. Renu Raj cleared UPSC CSE 2014 in her first attempt. She became an IAS officer, securing AIR 2. She has served on several key positions, including Sub-Collector and District Collector in different districts of Kerala.