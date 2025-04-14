Despite receiving an attractive offer from another company earlier, Rashi, a Btech student, pursued further opportunities and ultimately landed this record-breaking package.

Rashi Bagga, an alumnus of the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), had secured a job offer with an annual package of Rs 85 lakh in 2023. This was the highest ever recorded salary package at the institute. Despite receiving an attractive offer from another company earlier, Rashi, a Btech student, pursued further opportunities and ultimately landed this record-breaking package. According to her LinkedIn profile, Rashi had earlier interned at Amazon as a software developer. Currently, Rashi is working as a Product Security Engineer at Atlassian.

The same company had previously offered a Rs 57 lakh package to Chinky Karda, another IIIT-NR student, marking the highest placement in her batch in 2022. Similarly, Yogesh Kumar, another student from the institute, secured a Rs 56 lakh annual package for a software development engineer role with a multinational company.

In 2020, IIIT-NR witnessed an exceptional offer of Rs 1 crore per annum extended to Ravi Kushashwa. However, he was unable to join due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the current graduating batch, IIIT-NR reported an average Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.