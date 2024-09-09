Twitter
Education

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

The media coordinator also mentioned that Rashi was content with her earlier offer but was open to new possibilities.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…
Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), has set a new benchmark by securing a job offer with an annual package of Rs 85 lakh. This impressive figure marks the highest offer received by any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. Interestingly, Rashi had previously received a lucrative offer from another company but chose to explore further opportunities. Her persistence paid off when she secured this record-breaking job offer, according to the institute's media coordinator.

The media coordinator had mentioned that Rashi was content with her earlier offer but was open to new possibilities. Reports suggest that the same company that offered Rashi the record package had hired another IIIT-NR student, Chinky Karda, last year with a package of Rs 57 lakh, which was the highest in her batch.

Additionally, Yogesh Kumar, another student from IIIT-NR, successfully landed a job offer with an annual salary of Rs 56 lakh for a software development engineer position at a multinational company.

Back in 2020, an IIIT-NR student named Ravi Kushashwa received a job offer worth Rs 1 crore per annum but could not join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the placement office at IIIT-NR, the average CTC for this year's batch has been updated to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with the median CTC being Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.

 
