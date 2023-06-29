Meet Bihar Man, IIT Bombay dropout turned actor who played this iconic role in Kota Factory

File photo

Ranjan Raj, an Indian actor has played supporting roles in a number of films and web series. He is a native of a small Bihar district. Ranjan became well-known for his performance as Balamukund Meena in Kota Factory. The lives of students preparing for the IIT entrance exams are the focus of the programme.

He stood out because of the way he submerged himself in the role, making Meena seem charming rather than unpleasant. Raj may have considered his own preparation for the job, including his time spent studying and preparing for IIT.

He was an academic student in school. He had aspirations of becoming an engineer so that he could support his family financially. It is true that he did not have a smooth road to success. He had a clear life vision and fervently pursued his vocation. He put a lot of effort into realising his desire of becoming well-known in the performing industry, which was his true calling.

On the recommendation of two of his mentors, Ranjan enrolled in a Patna coaching facility after school to prepare for the JEE. Despite the fact that his parents were unaware of what he was looking for, he was still driven enough. He finally passed the JEE after two years of relentless effort and suffering, and as a result, was accepted into IIT Bombay. However, he left the school to pursue his acting ambitions.

When he first arrived to IIT, he observed that the students were interested in activities other their studies. He was inspired by his surroundings and made the decision to participate in a few plays. He continued to be increasingly pulled to acting as his friends and group of acquaintances recognised his parts. He enjoys dancing and acting together. He therefore made the decision to take his newly discovered passion seriously in his second year of engineering. The actor, who is 27 years old, dropped out of college to pursue his love.

He actively participated in events at other colleges after joining the theatre society. But by this point, he had come to understand how fiercely competitive the acting world was. So he would have to act differently to demonstrate himself. Ranjan was adamant about succeeding and realising his aspiration of being an actor.

But if his friends hadn't supported him, his own acting career would have never taken off. He gradually came to the conclusion that acting and theatre came more naturally to him than engineering. And finally, he left IIT in his sixth year to pursue acting. Ranjan Raj has also worked in short films and videos such as Interval 3D, Raju, Lots of Love, The Monetisation, Padh Le Basanti and How to pass an exam?

Ranjan Raj has come a long way, from beginning as a junior artist in TVF Pitchers to being duped for a model photoshoot to currently playing one of the roles in one of the most well-liked online series, like TVF Kota Factory. His acting career has only just begun, as seen by his success.