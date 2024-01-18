Meet man, who was forced into child marriage, became father at 20 then cracked NEET, he is from...

Married off to a girl from a neighbouring village at a very young age, Ramlal defied societal expectations and focused on his education.

Ramlal, a young man from Rajasthan, overcame significant adversities to achieve success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, marking a remarkable journey toward becoming a doctor. Despite facing child marriage at the age of 11, Ramlal cleared the NEET exam on his fifth attempt, making him the first doctor in his family.

Married off to a girl from a neighbouring village at a very young age, Ramlal defied societal expectations and focused on his education. Despite financial challenges and resistance from his family, particularly his father, Ramlal persisted in his studies. His wife, who had completed studies up to Class 10, became a source of support and encouragement for his academic pursuits.

Starting with a 74 percent score in Class 10, Ramlal chose the Science stream as the first step toward his dream of becoming a doctor. Despite facing difficulties, including a child marriage and familial disapproval, Ramlal appeared for the NEET exam for the first time in 2019, securing 350 out of 720 marks.

With each subsequent attempt, Ramlal continued to improve his NEET scores. Taking a significant step towards realizing his dream, he joined a coaching center in Kota and achieved a remarkable score of 490 in NEET 2022. This achievement opens doors for Ramlal to secure admission to a reputable medical college.