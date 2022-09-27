Meet IAS Ramesh Gholap, the specially-abled bangle seller who beat the odds to crack UPSC

Photo: Zee bureau

Many of us often give up even before trying, thinking the said goal is out of our 'league'. Defying all odds IAS Ramesh Gholap, a specially-abled bangle seller cracked the UPSC CSE in 2021.

Currently posted as the Joint Secretary in the Energy Department in Jharkhand, IAS Gholap was born in a humble household. His father, Gorakh Gholap ran a cycle shop. Due to his drinking habits, his health started deteriorating and finally, he passed when Ramesh was still in school.

To provide for the family, Ramesh's mother Vimla Gholap started selling bangles in nearby villages. Ramesh and his brother joined their mother in her little venture.

Not only did Ramesh has financial issues, but his left leg is also polio affected. But his physical and financial situations did not break his spirit and he went to Barshi, Maharashtra to live with his uncle to pursue education.

Ramesh has to do a Diploma in Education despite thriving in academics due to their family financial conditions. He didn’t stop there and also pursued a graduate degree in arts from an open university and in 2009, he became a teacher.

During his college times, Ramesh met a tehsildar and he inspired him to do something great. After his mother borrowed some money from a self-help group, Ramesh quit his job and went to Pune for six months to prepare for UPSC.

In an interview with The Better India, he said, “The first teacher who met me was Mr Atul Lande. I requested him to write down the answers to a few of my questions, like what is UPSC, can it be taken in Marathi, am I eligible for it, etc. And he told me there was nothing to stop me from taking the UPSC. It is only because of that one statement that I finally did it.”

Read: Last date to register for GATE 2023 on September 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check documents required, steps to apply