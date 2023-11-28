Meet Rajkaran Barua, security guard who earned Master's degree in Maths after 23 failed attempts at 56

This 56 year old security guard earned a master's degree in Maths after 23 failed attempts. Know his inspiring story.

In the race to earn money and attain more and more success in life, we have forgotten the value of education. In fact, I hardly recall someone studying just for knowledge. The fast life has subsumed the joy of learning in all of us and we are unfortunately headed towards a more capitalistic mindset.

In such times, it is hard to think of someone who would study just for the sake of knowledge. Well, you will be surprised to know that Rajkaran Barua, a 56-year-old security guard and household in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur became an example for all of us when he earned his second Master's degree recently.

Barua earns a salary of meagre Rs 5,000 per month. He recently completed his post-graduation degree in mathematics from Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University.

Interestingly, this is not Barua's first post-graduation degree. In 1996, he graduated with a Master's degree in Archaeology but he always wanted to study Maths and earn a master's degree in the subject.

He was very passionate about completing the course. It took him 23 failed attempts over a period of 25 years to finally crack the exam. But his focus and dedication were unshakeable. For 25 years, he worked as a security guard by the night and as a house help by the day to earn a living for himself and pay for his education.

In an interview with NDTV, Barua said, "Earlier, I studied a lot from books in English. I studied with the help of a dictionary. Except for one subject, I kept failing in the rest. But in 2021, I finally passed. For the finals, I studied from a book written by an Indian author and passed in one go."

