Unlike many students who follow a strict study schedule, Rajit studied only when he felt like it but ensured he studied with full focus

The JEE Main exam results are out, and many inspiring stories of toppers are making headlines. One such story is of Rajit Gupta, who scored a perfect 100 percentile in the January session. What sets him apart? His confidence was so high that he didn’t even check the answer key.

In an interview with India Today, Rajit revealed his unique approach to success. “Happiness is my key to success. I remain happy in every situation,” he said. Unlike many students who follow a strict study schedule, Rajit studied only when he felt like it but ensured he studied with full focus.

“The main focus was that I should not repeat my mistakes because only when mistakes are removed, the foundation of your subject becomes strong,” he explained. His belief in his preparation was so strong that when his father suggested checking the answer key, he replied, “Papa, don’t worry, I will qualify for Advanced.”

Rajit is one of four students from Rajasthan who achieved a perfect score, all from the same Kota-based coaching institute. Other 100-percentile scorers from the institute include Om Prakash Behera, Saksham Jindal, and Arnav Singh. Behera also secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks.

In total, 14 students from across India achieved a 100 percentile in JEE-Main 2025, with Rajasthan producing the highest number of toppers. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also announced 44 state toppers, 14 of whom were linked to the Kota coaching institute.