Meet man who became IPS, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer with AIR 52, is now DM of...

IAS, IPS, and IFS officers are appointed through the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. Once appointed, IAS officers are transferred to various departments based on their experience and service. Recently, several IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh were transferred, including Rahul Pandey, who has taken the reins as District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras. This appointment comes on the heels of a tragic stampede during Bhole Baba's satsang in Hathras, which resulted in the loss of 123 lives.

Rahul Pandey, a 2014 batch IAS officer, secured the 52nd rank in the UPSC examination. Hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, he achieved this feat in his fourth attempt. Interestingly, he had previously cleared the UPSC exam in 2011 to become an IPS officer, scoring an impressive 711/1750 in the written exam, with a notable 229/500 in public administration.

Pandey's journey to becoming an IAS officer was marked by perseverance, with previous ranks of 106, 330, and 290. Initially serving as an IAS officer in the AGMUT cadre, he was Director of the Information and Public Relations Department in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, he joined the Uttar Pradesh cadre on an inter-cadre deputation and was appointed Collector of Hamirpur. Now, as DM of Hathras, Pandey brings his wealth of experience to this critical role.

As an IAS officer, Pandey's responsibilities will include overseeing law and order, general administration, and revenue management in Hathras. With his background in public administration, he is well-equipped to tackle the challenges that come with this position ¹.