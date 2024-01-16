Headlines

Meet Pune student who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, then left IIT due to...

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

article-main
The IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam but only a few of them clear it and get admission to the prestigious IITs across India. However, there are a few students who despite clearing the exam, skip to study at IIT. Today, we will be talking about Pune student Chirag Falor who topped the JEE Advanced exam in 2020 but decided not to take admission to IIT because he wanted to study in the United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and had already secured admission there. 

Chirag Falor got 100 percentile in the JEE Mains and secured the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced. Chirag Falor got admission in 2020 at MIT but due to the Covid-19 lockdown, he was unable to travel to the US so he pursued his course online from India.

Chirag Falor told PTI, "I have secured admission to MIT and I will go ahead with it. The classes have already begun and I am attending them online. I had prepared for four years for these exams so I didn't want to skip appearing for the exam." 

In the JEE Advanced exam, Chirag Falor secured 352 out of 396 marks. "The JEE was tougher than the exam at MIT. The exam has given me a different confidence altogether. I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day," he said. 

In 2019, Chirag Falor won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) and he also finished on top at American Mathematics 2019.

READ | Meet woman who left IIT to become actress, then quit Bollywood despite successful run to join Google, she is now...

