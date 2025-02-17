Like his sister, Harshita Kejriwal, Pulkit cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secured admission to IIT Delhi, where he completed his B.Tech degree

Pulkit Kejriwal, son of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, has established himself as an academic achiever. Like his sister, Harshita Kejriwal, Pulkit cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secured admission to IIT Delhi, where he completed his B.Tech degree. He is now working with FinMechanics, a well-known financial services company.

Pulkit’s academic excellence was evident from an early age. Before entering IIT, he scored 96.4% in his CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2019. His strong academic background is not surprising, as both his parents, Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, were former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers.

The Kejriwal family has a history of academic success. Pulkit’s elder sister, Harshita Kejriwal, also performed exceptionally well in her studies. She secured 98% in her Class 10 board exams and 96% in Class 12. She later cracked the IIT-JEE Advanced exam, securing an All-India Rank of 3322.

Arvind Kejriwal is among the few Indian politicians to have cleared both the IIT-JEE and the UPSC Civil Services Examination—two of the country’s toughest exams. Kejriwal completed his Mechanical Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur and later joined the IRS before transitioning into politics and founding the Aam Aadmi Party.

Pulkit Kejriwal’s achievements add to the legacy of a family known for academic excellence and public service.