Arvind Kejriwal's children Harshita Kejriwal and Pulkit Kejriwal followed a similar path as their father. Both of them are IIT graduates too.

One of the most difficult tests in the country, the IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Exam) requires discipline, commitment, and strategic preparation. Thousands of students from all over India take the IIT JEE entrance exam each year with the hopes of passing and getting into IIT. However, only a small number of the most intelligent people pass the IIT JEE admission exam.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most educated political leaders. His education records are quite impressive as he has cleared two of India's toughest exams IIT-JEE and UPSC Civil Services. AAP politician Arvind Kejriwal is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. He pursued a four-year BTech degree at IIT Kharagpur from 1985 to 89. Just like him, his children Pulkit Kejriwal and Harshita Kejriwal are also IIT Graduates just like their father. To know more about them, read below their background and educational journey.

Speaking of Pulkit Kejriwal, he performed admirably in the 2019 CBSE 12th Board Exam, earning 96.4 percent. IIT alumnus Kejriwal said he was pleased with his son's achievement and that his child will be a tailor named Vijay Kumar's batchmate. He had mentioned that after receiving free tutoring from the Delhi government, the tailor's kid was accepted to IIT.



Beyond academia, Pulkit has ventured into the professional arena and is currently associated with FinMechanics, a global renowned financial services company. However, the information on his current professional arena is based on other media reports. As the details have not been independently verified and some facts remain undisclosed.