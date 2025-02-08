Before clearing the IIT-JEE exam, Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4% in his CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2019, showcasing his superior academic intellect inherited from his parents, Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam, or IIT JEE, is one of the hardest exams in the nation and calls for focus, dedication, and careful planning. Every year, thousands of students from throughout India attempt to pass the IIT JEE entrance exam and gain admission to IIT. Nevertheless, only a small percentage of the brightest individuals pass the IIT JEE entrance exam. Among these IIT JEE aspirants is Pulkit Kejriwal, the son of the well-known politician Arvind Kejriwal.

Pulkit Kejriwal is the eldest son of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and a prominent political leader.

Arvind Kejriwal is among the most educated political figures. His education records are impressive, as he has cleared two of India's toughest exams: IIT-JEE and UPSC Civil Services. AAP politician Arvind Kejriwal graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. From 1985 to 1989, he attended IIT Kharagpur to complete a four-year BTech program. Like his father, his children Pulkit Kejriwal and Harshita Kejriwal are also IIT Graduates.

Pulkit's academic path reflects the dedication and perseverance he inherited from his father. He completed his schooling at the prestigious Delhi Public School (DPS) and then achieved 96.4% in his 2019 CBSE Class 12 board exams, demonstrating his commitment and effort.

Just like his father, Pulkit also decided to take the challenging IIT-JEE exam, a decision that would shape his academic future. After passing the IIT-JEE, he got the admission in IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious universities in the nation, where he studied engineering for his advanced degree. His time at IIT Delhi cemented his status as one of India's most brilliant thinkers.

Beyond academia, Pulkit has ventured into the professional arena and is currently associated with FinMechanics, a globally renowned financial services company. The company is known for offering cutting-edge financial solutions, and Pulkit's position within the company shows his proficiency in a particular area. However, the information on his current professional arena is based on other media reports. DNA can not independently verify these facts.

The Kejriwal family is known for its academic excellence, and Pulkit is no exception. Children have been inspired by Arvind Kejriwal's success story, which includes his journey from IIT graduate to civil services officer. Following in their father's footsteps, Pulkit and his sister, Harshita Kejriwal, are both graduates of prominent universities.