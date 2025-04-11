Pulkit Kejriwal chose to pursue the IIT-JEE. Successfully clearing the exam, he took admission to IIT Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India Each year, thousands of students across the country aspire to clear this challenging test to secure admission to the prestigious IITs, though only a select few succeed. Among these aspirants is Pulkit Kejriwal, the eldest son of Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent political leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi.

Pulkit completed his schooling at Delhi Public School (DPS) with 96.4% in his CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2019. Inspired by his father’s achievements, Pulkit chose to pursue the IIT-JEE. Successfully clearing the exam, he gained admission to IIT Delhi—one of India’s most esteemed institutions—where he studied engineering, further solidifying his reputation as a bright and capable student.

Arvind Kejriwal himself is among India’s most academically accomplished politicians. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, completing his BTech program from 1985 to 1989. In addition to clearing IIT-JEE, Kejriwal also passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination, showcasing his intellectual prowess. His children, Pulkit and Harshita Kejriwal, have followed in his footsteps by excelling in academics and graduating from premier institutions.

Pulkit has since ventured into the professional world and is reportedly associated with FinMechanics, a global financial services company known for its cutting-edge solutions. While specific details about his role remain unverified by independent sources, Pulkit's involvement with such a reputed organization highlights his expertise and potential.