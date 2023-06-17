Meet Priya Chowdhary, teacher who declined Rs 5 crore 'offer'

Priya Chowdhary is from Baghpat's Barot. (File)

Priya Chowdhary is an online educator known for engaging GK and GS lectures. She is a teacher who is well known across the country. She used to teach in an online education giant but she quit the high paying job after falling out with the firm. She now runs a YouTube channel called Science By Priya Mam. The channel is very popular. It has 5 lakh subscribers.

In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut schools and changed the format of education, a lot of teachers turned towards imparting education on the internet. Priya Chowdhary, however, was already into online teaching. When the pandemic came, she was one of the few teachers across the country who were ready for online education.

She is from Baghpat's Barot. She started teaching digitally when she was pregnant. She took classes till hour before her pregnancy. She started teaching again 18 days after her delivery.

Priya Chowdhary once taught for 12 hours straight. One ed-tech company approached her at a time when other people were losing their jobs. She joined the company in March 2020. She was getting a good salary package as well. However, she broke her leg. Her father-in-law was also hospitalized.

According to NBT, she used to face a lot of pressure as she was forced to take classes for 12 hours. She even didn't get weekend offs. One day, she decided she would go to meet her ailing father in law. However, the company was allegedly pressuring her to teach. Before she could reach Mukherjee Nagar to Meerut, he passed away. Upset, she resigned from the company.

Last year, she started her YouTube channel. She has 5.5 lakh subscribers on the channel.

She narrated the incident on her YouTube channel. She said the company offered her Rs 5 crore to take down the video, reported NBT.

However, she refused the offer.

She has now become a mentor for lakhs of people.