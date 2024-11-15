Prerna Singh is one such notable name among medical aspirants who secured an impressive score in NEET UG 2023 examination, defying odds and difficulties.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) stands as one of the most challenging examinations in the country, with millions of students appearing for it every year.

However, there are a few who are able to crack the exam through their hard work and perseverance, setting examples for everyone. Prerna Singh is one such notable name among medical aspirants, who secured an impressive 686 out of 720 marks in NEET-UG 2023 examination. Let's delve into her journey.

Prerna Singh - true inspiration to millions

A native of Kota, Rajasthan, Prerna Singh dealt with various adversities to achieve this feat. Her father, Brijraj Singh, was an autorickshaw driver. He succumbed to cancer in 2018, leaving his family juggling between financial crisis and emotional breakdown.

The burden of the family's responsibility was now on the shoulders of Prerna and her mother. However, their difficulties escalated as they discovered that they had a Rs 27 lakh loan on their heads. Besides, Prerna had to pay for her NEET coaching after her 12th grade examinations.

In order to save money, she sometimes had to survive on one meal per day, which used to be a single Chapati and Chutney. She dedicated herself to 12 hours of studying, partly because some of her relatives were kind enough to assist her financially.

Determined to crack NEET by any means, Prerna was never bothered by difficulties. Her hard work ultimately paid her off as she secured an impressive score in the medical exam which further paved the way to her bright future ahead.

"Papa used to say...": Prerna Singh recalls her father

There is no greater tribute to Prerna Singh's father who had big dreams for his daughter.

"We are four brothers and sisters. But my father always used to say 'my doll will brighten my name some day'", Prerna recalls.